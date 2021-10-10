Red light jumping turns: Rawalpindi crossings into death traps

Loss and chaos on the Rawalpindi city roads serve no warning to the uncontrollable persons along for the ride. Their precarious conduct has reduced almost all city crossings into accident-prone spots.

Red light jumping is fast becoming a menace in Rawalpindi. Be it Chandni Chowk, Marir Chowk, Committee Chowk, Liaquat Bagh Chowk, or the crossing at Rawal Chowk, commuters are found more often than not indulging in such traffic violations at major crossings putting their own security and that of others in danger.

Cheers to these gymnasts on the city roads, they render nearly all the crossings in the city disaster-prone. These traffic points have seen various major accidents that led to death and disorder on the road in the past.

Wagon and Suzuki drivers, bikers, and the water tankers, in particular, have earned the curious distinction in the skill of traffic jumping. They jump the red light with freedom. Notice boards set up by the police at these chowks warning strict action, including seizure of the licenses for violation, is of no avail. Commuters still go on with their unruly ways.

Red light jumping in the city has reached distressing proportions. Many a time such violations lead to road casualties. Thus far, there is no deterrent to traffic violators. Traffic police should deal with the violators sternly.

Recalling an accident that took place at the Katchery Chowk in which two bikers lost their lives, a high court advocate Manzar Ali, said, “I saw a speeding car hitting them after jumping the red light in front of me. Both the bikers died on the spot. If the car driver had not jumped the red light, two young lives could have been saved.” Such violations are very frequent at this chowk and at the crossing near Jinnah Park.

City residents demand the traffic police should carry out a substantial drive against the violators. They say prosecution alone can prove a deterrent to such traffic violations.

Sharing his experience on the road, a motorist of Asghar Mall Chowk, Dr. Munawwar Naqvi, said, “While accompanying my children to school, I find it difficult to cross the traffic signals. Following the rules is no assurance of safety. You still run the risk of being hit by a badly-behaved vehicle driver. I face a challenge on my way to and from the school every day.”

Dwelling on the subject, one of the traffic police officials, Iftikhar Naqvi, said, “We carry out drives against traffic rules violators across the city off and on. Some undergo prosecution for such violations. In addition, we run awareness campaigns in the TV channels and newspapers to teach about road safety.” He assured a survey of the aforementioned chowks and prosecution of anybody found guilty of traffic violations.