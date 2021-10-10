MDCAT result announced after post-exam analysis

LAHORE : National Medical Authority announced the final result of the MDCAT 2021 after the conclusion of the post-exam analysis held after the completion of the MDCAT.

The post-exam analysis was carried out independently by Quaid-e-Azam University as per the request of Dr Faisal Sultan, SAPM on National Health Services, to Dr Arshad Taqi, President, Pakistan Medical Commission.

A record number of 194,133 students took the MDCAT from August 30, 2021, to October 2, 2021. Out of the 194,133 students, 68,680 students passed the exam resulting in a national pass percentage of 35.4pc. In addition, 276 students sat the exam this morning for COVID-19 and dengue affected students. Their results will be issued later today.

As per the regional pass percentage of the MDCAT, as many as 42,860 students passed the MDCAT resulting in a pass percentage of 42.84pc in Punjab, 7,797 students passed the MDCAT resulting in a pass percentage of 22.37pc, in Sindh, 12,205 students passed the MDCAT resulting in a pass percentage of 29.32pc in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,537 students passed the MDCAT resulting in a pass percentage of 21.12pc in Balochistan, 2,139 students passed the MDCAT resulting in a pass percentage of 46.26pc in Islamabad Capital Territory, 456 passed the MDCAT resulting in a pass percentage of 35.21pc in Gilgit Baltistan, and 1,478 passed the MDCAT resulting in a pass percentage of 38.13pc in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The MDCAT was the single largest computer-based examination held in Pakistan to ensure that every student entering the field of medical study has the necessary aptitude, knowledge concepts and analytical skills required for the rigorous medical and dental training programs. The MDCAT being a computer-based examination was in accordance with global best practices and a comprehensive data set is now available that was not possible with a pen & paper exam.

The MDCAT was held for the first time not only in 25 centres in Pakistan but 6 international centres in North America, Europe and the Middle East.

PMC Vice President Ali Raza said, “The single computer-based national level MDCAT examination was a novel concept in Pakistan and critiqued by certain circles however, we hope that the results speak for themselves and will finally put to rest the doubts and fears created by the few detractors who seek to remain rooted in the status quo.

The introduction of a computer-based examination is a landmark in Pakistan’s effort to improve our educational systems. It has ensured that the entrance exam for the most competitive higher education program in the country carries the seal of integrity and students of genuine merit are able to compete for entry into medical and dental programs. It has also allowed us to collect invaluable data on students, which was not possible with a pen and paper examination. This will allow us to examine and share with provincial education departments the strength and weaknesses of applicants down to a granular level as well as highlighting the performance of schools across Pakistan where these children studied for their HSSC. We hope this will enable them to make an informed intervention at the grassroots level thereby strengthening the education system.”

A student can apply for review to PMC where a student will be shown their wrongly answered questions test on a computer terminal. This facility is available for a review fee and will further authenticate the MDCAT 2021 result and satisfy the students.

The MDCAT result is also available to the applicants to review on the website with facility to download the result. Students can now choose the medical and dental colleges of their choice in Pakistan on the PMC website and the regulatory body will forward the final result to the institution of their choice.

According to the PMC Conduct of Examinations 2021, the MDCAT result is valid for 2 years thus the equivalence formula for the MDCAT 2020 result is now also available on the PMC website. A student who attempted the MDCAT in 2020 can now apply to medical and dental colleges of their choice provided they meet the pass percentage of 65% as per the equivalence formula.

PMC President Dr Arshad Taqi said that PMC believes in evolving according to international best practices and introducing reforms that will have a direct impact on improving the healthcare education and consequently the quality of healthcare delivery in Pakistan.