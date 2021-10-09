CM inaugurates multiple uplift projects in Swat

MINGORA: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday inaugurated several development projects and performed the groundbreaking of a number of other schemes in his home district Swat.

The chief minister inaugurated Rescue 1122 station, reconstruction of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Chuprial Det-Panai road Phase-I at Matta, PEDO Hospital at Bahrain, Government Technical & Vocational Centre, Madyan hospital at Madyan. He also performed the groundbreaking of six kilometres long Det-Panai to Baidara road Phase2 and nine kilometres Chail-Bishigram road.

He addressed a public gathering at Madyan on the first day of his two-day long visit to the district.

The chief minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf came into power in 2013 in KP and in 2018 it formed a government at the centre, KP, Punjab, Gilgit- Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.

He hoped it would again come into power in 2023 as well as the basis of its performance and public support.

Mahmood Khan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had the ability and commitment to bring the country out of the economic crunch.

The chief minister added that the KP Cities Improvement Project worth Rs 100 billion had been approved for the provision of a clean drinking water facility and other development projects at the divisional headquarters.

There is progress on the Kalam-Gabral and Gorkan Mataltan Hydropower projects to provide locally produced electricity to local people at lower rates.

Mahmood Khan stated that the civil work on Swat Motorway Phase-II would be initiated by December this year while for public facilitation, Passport Office would be established in constituency PK-2.

He added that progress was being made on the construction of the International Standard Cricket Stadium in Kalam to provide Sports facilities to the youth.

The chief minister said a skiing village would be established to boost tourism in the area which would help provide employment to the people of this locality.

He said the provincial government was working on Education Card and Food Card schemes after launching Sehat and Kisan cards.

Mahmood Khan said under the Education Card scheme, financial assistance would be provided to the talented and deserving students.

He added that the KP government was working on various important projects including Peshawar Dera Ismail Khan Motorway, Chakdara-Dir Motorway and many more.

He said the government was working on Chashma and Gomal Zam Dam projects to make the barren lands of the southern belt cultivable.

Addressing the gathering, Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed said the former rulers ignored the western routes of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

“We included the western route in the CPEC projects for the larger interest of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he added.