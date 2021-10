PHF calls 29 players for juniors training camp

KARACHI: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Thursday named 29 players for the training camp for Junior World Cup.

The training camp will begin under the supervision of Camp Commandant and Juniors Head Coach Olympian Danish Kaleem from October 14 at Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium, Karachi.

The Junior World Cup will be held from November 24 to December 5 in Bhubaneswar, India.

Players: Rana Waheed (Wapda), Moin Shakeel (Wapda), Ghazanfar Ali (Mari Petroleum), Waqar (Goalkeeper, Wapda), Umair Sattar (Mari Petroleum), Aqeel Ahmed (Mari Petroleum), Abdullah Ishtiaq (Goalkeeper, Mari Petroleum), Roman Khan (WAPDA), Mohibullah (WAPDA), Murtaza Yaqub (Mari Petroleum), Hammad Anjum (WAPDA), Hanan Shahid (National Bank), Shahzeb Khan (Sindh), Mohsin Hassan (Punjab), Samiullah Khan (Customs), Arbaaz Ahmed (Mari Petroleum), Rizwan Ali (PAF), Ali Aziz (Wapda) , Adeel Latif (Sui Southern Gas), Abdul Manan (Sui Southern Gas), Ehtesham Aslam (Mari Petroleum), Abuzar ( Punjab), Mohsin Khan (PAF), Amir Danish Shah (Army), Abdul Rehman (Mari Petroleum), Hassan Amin (Punjab), Waqar Ali (Mari Petroleum), Shahzeb Khan (Punjab) and Muhammad Bilawal (Punjab).

Management: Olympian Danish Kaleem Head Coach / Camp Commandant (Customs), Coach Mudassar Ali Khan (WAPDA), Coach Zaheer Ahmed Babar (Sui Southern Gas), Video Analyst Abuzar Amrao (National Bank).