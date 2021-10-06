Infant killed by father in Lahore

LAHORE: A nine-month-old child was tortured to death allegedly by his father in Sanda area. The victim’s mother Kanwal Shahzadi accused her husband Ghulam Mustafa, mother-in-law Rehana Bibi and two others for subjecting the minor to severe torture, resulting into his death. Later, the accused secretly buried the child. Police said that the body would be exhumed for autopsy and legal action would be taken on the basis of autopsy report.