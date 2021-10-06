PCB Director Commercial resigns

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Director Commercial Babar Hamid has resigned.
He sent his resignation to PCB chairman Ramiz Raja, sources said.
PCB is yet to confirm the resignation.
Sources said Babar was behind New Zealand series DRS fiasco. Ramiz had ordered an inquiry but before it could begin, Babar resigned. Sources claimed that he had not been coming to the office for the last few days. Babar was appointed by former PCB chairman Ehsan Mani in June 2019.
SYDNEY: World number one Ash Barty will miss the maiden edition of the Billie Jean King Cup in Prague next month,...
MILAN: Italy and Spain will again face off in a semi-final on Wednesday when they take to the field at the San Siro...
MILAN: Serbia’s Dusan Vlahovic will not renew his contract with Fiorentina, the owner of the Serie A club Rocco...
KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange welcomed the Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja with a gong ceremony held...
PARIS: The world footballers’ union FIFPro attacked the “lack of holistic vision” of the game’s institutions,...
KARACHI: The training camp of Pakistan juniors is likely to begin at Abdul Sattar Edhi stadium in Karachi in the...