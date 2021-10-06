PCB Director Commercial resigns

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Director Commercial Babar Hamid has resigned.

He sent his resignation to PCB chairman Ramiz Raja, sources said.

PCB is yet to confirm the resignation.

Sources said Babar was behind New Zealand series DRS fiasco. Ramiz had ordered an inquiry but before it could begin, Babar resigned. Sources claimed that he had not been coming to the office for the last few days. Babar was appointed by former PCB chairman Ehsan Mani in June 2019.