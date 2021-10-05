Dacoit killed in Sukkur Police encounter

SUKKUR: The police shot dead an alleged criminal in a police encounter near the Airport Link-Road in Sukkur, while he was trying to mug the commuters along with his gang members. Reports said the police had interrupted a gang of dacoits that was attempting to loot the commuters and passersby near the Airport Link-Road in Sukkur. The dacoits allegedly opened fire at the police party and on retaliation, a dacoit identified as Afzal Jafferi, was killed and a Kalashnikov was also recovered from his possession, while his other accomplices managed to escape.
