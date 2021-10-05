PTI will be drowned in next elections, says Hamza

RAJANPUR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader and opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz has said that those who have thrown people into the furnace of inflation will be held accountable in the next elections and people will drown PTI in sea in 2023 elections.
Addressing the Workers Convention, Hamza said that the prices of electricity and fertilizers have skyrocketed in the country. He said that the development work in Rajanpur took place under the PMLN government, adding that if given the opportunity will transform Rojhan Dera Ismail Khan Road into an expressway.
Hamza said that the present government has abolished the 30% quota for the youth of South Punjab. He said that electricity prices have doubled today and the farmer is worried the sack of fertilizer has gone up from Rs2,300 to Rs7,000.
He said that this oppression is not with the farmers but with Punjab, adding if Allah gave us the opportunity we will work day and night for the development of the farmers. “We served the people of South Punjab during flood, my father Shehbaz Sharif had set up his camp here,” said Hamza.
NEW DELHI: Some 200 men armed with rods and sticks stormed a church in northern India during Sunday prayer service,...
BARA: Two persons were killed and another sustained injuries in two different incidents in Bara tehsil of Khyber...
CHITRAL: The Pakistan People’s Party Lower Chitral chapter on Monday expressed concern over the alleged appointment...
MARDAN: Anjuman-e-Kashtkaran KP President Haji Niamat Shah Roghani on Monday appealed to the chief minister and...
LAHORE: PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif has termed Rs1.72 per unit increase in electricity tariff a result of the PTI...
ISLAMABAD: Closing ceremony of the Joint Anti-Terrorist Exercise was held at the National Counter-Terrorism Centre ,...