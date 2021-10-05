KP National Hockey League-2021 inaugurated

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtun-khwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Monday formally inaugurated the KP National Hockey League -2021 at the Peshawar Sports Complex.

The players took part in the March Past. The ceremony started with the recitation from the Holy Quran by Qari Adnan, followed by the National Anthem.The Promo Song of the League by Sajid Khan, followed by two other song sung by Moiz Mohmand enthralled the spectators and the players. Olympian Rahim Khan on behalf of Pakistan took oath to follow all the rules of the games during the 11-day event which will continue until October 15. All the teams’ owners were introduced to the speaker. A firework was also displayed on this occasion.

FES Tribal Lions, Malakand Tigers and Kohat Eagles recorded victories on the opening day matches simultaneously played at the Abdullah Wali Khan Sports Complex Charsadda and Islamia College University.