One killed in Timergara

TIMERGARA: A man was shot dead near Government Polytechnic Institute, Timergara in the limits of Balambat Police Station here Saturday morning, police and local residents said.
They said one Gul Rahman (70), hailing from Barawal area of Upper Dir district and currently residing in Walai Kandaw Khaima, was gunned down by unidentified killer when he was on his way back home from Timergara.
