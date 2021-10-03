CM, others condole Umer Sharif’s death

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of legendary comedian Umer Sharif.

The chief minister said Umer Sharif was famous on an international level and his death was a setback to artists and the drama industry.

The chief minister in his condolence message expressed sympathies with the bereaved family members and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Meanwhile, PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial president Engineer Amir Muqam Khan also expressed sorrow over the sad demise of Umer Sharif.

In a statement here, he said Umer Sharif was a great actor, adding that Pakistan and the entire world lost a star and the vacuum left by him would hardly be filled.