Punjab squash body hires Fahim as head coach

KARACHI: Punjab Squash Association (PSA) has hired Fahim Gul as its head coach to train around 250 children at grassroots level.

“I have been given this task to work at grassroots level. So around 250 children have been selected for the training,” Fahim told 'The News'.

He said that they were mostly under-11 and under-13 players. “We are providing squash rackets, shoes, and stipend to them,” said Fahim.

“Also, we are hunting talent from 36 districts of nine zones of Punjab. We are constructing courts at a large number of places in the province,” said Fahim.

He added that they had also ordered two 4-wall glass courts, one of them portable which would be installed at a squash complex at Gaddafi Stadium.

Besides, he added, the PSA was organising many international satellite and challenger events in the coming months.