Drive-through COVID-19 vaccination centre inaugurated at KMU

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Higher Education and Information Kamran Bangash has said that Khyber Medical University (KMU) is the province’s only university, which is playing an active role in providing knowledge and research as well as medical services to society.

He was speaking as chief guest at the inauguration of the Drive-Through Covid-19 Mass Vaccination Center at KMU. Among others, Dr Palitha Mahi Pala, Country Director WHO, Prof Dr Zia ul Haq, vice-chancellor KMU, Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Gandapur, Registrar, Dr Khalid Rehman, Coordinator Vaccination Center, and Dr Yasir Yousafzai, Director PHRL, were also present on the occasion.

Kamran Bangash said it was a testament to the vision and leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan that according to the World Health Organization, Pakistan is amongst one of the seven countries with the lowest number of casualties in the first, second, third and fourth wave of Corona.

He said that as a result of more than 50% vaccination in most of the districts of the province, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has surpassed the rest of the provinces of the country, due to which the death rate from Corona has been steadily declining. “We are not only proud of the excellent example that KMU has now set for mass vaccination services after PHRL Lab, but it is also a role model for other universities,” he added.

Responding to a media query, Kamran Bangash said that 1173 people have been affected by dengue in the province so far while the worst affected districts include Peshawar, Khyber, Buner, and Nowshera.

He said that a three-point strategy on dengue had been formulated in a high-level meeting, chaired by the chief minister. The first point is to launch a massive publicity campaign for the prevention of dengue. A task force has been set up under the chairmanship of the chief secretary to take practical steps for the prevention of dengue. And under the third point, construction and development of drainage and streets in dengue-affected areas will be completed on an emergency basis.

Earlier, WHO Country Director Dr Palitha Mahipala said that Pakistan is one of the seven countries where Corona has caused the least number of casualties due to adherence to WHO guidelines.

He said that one million people were being vaccinated daily in Pakistan, which is a testament to the success of the vaccination campaign and it is expected that as a result Pakistan will soon be included in the list of safe countries from Corona.

He said the way the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and KMU were taking joint action against Corona had yielded excellent results.

An average of 3,000 to 4,000 people are vaccinated daily at the Mass Vaccination Center in KMU where separate booths have been set up for men, women and the disabled, and the elderly. While the creation of five new drive-through booths will increase the total number of vaccinations, it will also vaccinate the disabled and senior citizens inside their vehicles, which will not only save time but also keep the elderly from the hassle of getting out of cars.