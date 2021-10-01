LCCI electees assume offices

LAHORE: New office-bearers of the Lahore Chambers of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) have assumed their offices, setting their targets including policy advocacy, early resolution of the issues facing the business community, a statement said on Thursday
“Nothing else can be instrumental than the policy advocacy and strong public-private partnership to get the issues of business community resolved in a winsome manner,” the newly elected office bearers said in a joint statement.
The statement was issued on behalf of LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice President Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President Haris Attiq.
They said that exports were like a lifeline for the national economy and LCCI would present a roadmap to the government to enhance exports of the country.
The newly elected-office bearers said the government should take urgent measures to control rupee devaluation, which was creating severe challenges for the economy. They said cheap energy and raw materials were a must for the businesses.
