PHF mulls honouring services of Lt-Gen Ishfaq Nadeem

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) is contemplating to honour services of late Lt Gen (r) Ishfaq Nadeem Ahmed for the game of hockey especially his contributions towards establishing a domestic team and stadium as chief executive officer (CEO) Mari Petroleum.

While talking to ‘The News’ a top PHF official said that Ishfaq’s contribution for the game of hockey would be remembered forever. During tough times for the game, Ishfaq not only helped in establishing a domestic team, he also raised a stadium where we recently held the national championship. The stadium has become one of the busy places when it comes to hockey activities.” The PHF might hold an event in his name or to initiate an award.