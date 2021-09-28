NBP, WAPDA clash today in CNS hockey final

KARACHI: Defending champions National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and WAPDA reached the final of the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Hockey Tournament at the Abdul Sattar Edhi Stadium here on Monday.

In the first semi-final, WAPDA defeated Navy 3-0. Aleem Usman, Mubashir Ali and Atiq Arshad scored for the winning team in the 16th, 26th and 59th minutes, respectively. At the end of the third quarter, WAPDA had a two-goal lead. The third goal of the match was scored in the last quarter. Mubashir Ali was declared the best player of the match. Former Olympian Muhammad Khalid gave the Man of the Match award to Mubashir.

In the second semi-final, NBP defeated Mari Petroleum by two goals. Captain Abu Bakar Mahmood scored both goals for the winning team on penalty corners. NBP goalkeeper Mazhar Abbas was declared the best player of the match.

The final will begin at 3:30 pm on Tuesday (today). Chief of the Naval Staff Amjad Khan Niazi will be the chief guest of the final. The third position match will be played between Navy and Mari Petroleum at 10 am.

The winning team will be awarded a cash prize of Rs1.7 million. The runners-up will get Rs1.3 million. The third-placed team will be awarded a cash award of Rs1 million. The men of the semi-finals and the third-place match will get Rs20,000 and a sports watch each. The players of the finalist teams will get gift hampers worth Rs250,000.

The winner of the Best Goalkeeper award will get a Honda 125cc motorcycle worth Rs152,000. A Honda 125cc motorcycle worth Rs152,000 has been allotted for the top scorer of the event. For the best player of the event, a plot worth Rs3 million will be given by Navy. The players who were named the Man of the Match in matches before the knockout stage will get a sports watch worth Rs12,000.