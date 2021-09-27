Islamabad harassment case: Police challan reveals shocking details

ISLAMABAD: A police challan submitted in court over the Islamabad couple harassment case has brought to light shocking details of the alleged assault the victims were subjected to.

The police challan submitted at the sessions court revealed how the suspect, Usman Mirza, tortured the couple and forced them to perform sex while they filmed the ordeal, Geo News reported quoting local media.

Six others have been accused of harassing and torturing the couple. These include Hafiz Attaur Rehman, Farhan Shaheen, Adaras Qayyum Butt, Rehan Hassan Mughal, Umar Bilal and Mohib Bangash.

Asim Ghaffar, a sub-inspector of the Golra Police Station, said he lodged the complaint against the suspects with police after he watched the sexually explicit video on a cellphone. Asim Ghaffar lodged a complaint against the accused with the police after watching the objectionable video on a mobile phone.

As per details of the challan, Mirza took Rs600,000 of the money while Umar Bilal extorted the man for Rs150,000. Mohib Bangash received Rs125,000, Rehan Hussain Mughal Rs100,000 and the rest Rs50,000 each.

Usman Mirza was arrested early July after a video of him assaulting and getting violent against a young couple sparked outrage across Pakistani Twitter, with #ArrestUsmanMirza appearing on the top trends. Within a few hours of the video going viral, the Islamabad police took Mirza into custody and registered an FIR in the case.