Youth critically injured as kite string slits throat

A youth was critically injured on Sunday after his neck was slit by a kite string in Orangi Town. According to police, the incident took place near the Ijtimagah Ground in Orangi Town within the limits of the Pakistan Bazaar police station where a citizen, identified as 20-year-old Karimullah, son of Shah Behram, was on his way on a motorcycle when a kite string fell on him, slitting his neck.
He was critically injured and was rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Further investigations are under way.
Electrocution
A factory worker died of electrocution in the Korangi area on Sunday. Police said the incident took place at a factory located near Indus Chowrangi where a man suffered electric shocks during his routine work and died on the spot.
The deceased man was identified as 40-year-old Aziz. The body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.
