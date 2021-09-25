NAB taking action against corrupt: Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Friday said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is taking action against people who were found involved in corruption and money laundering cases.The NAB is working efficiently and putting the corrupt behind jail, he said while talking to a private television channel. Commenting on Nawaz Sharif, he said permitting Nawaz Sharif to go abroad was a sheer mistake. About introducing electronic voting machines for next elections, he said the Election Commission of Pakistan and the opposition have expressed reservations over EVMs. Replying to a question about rising inflation, he said the PTI government is going to provide relief to poor people through subsidy on essential items.