WAPDA, Navy triumph in CNS Hockey

KARACHI: WAPDA and Navy recorded big wins on the fourth day of the 3rd Chief of the Naval Staff all Pakistan Hockey Tournament at Abdul Sattar Edhi Stadium on Friday.

During the first match, WAPDA defeated Port Qasim Authority (PQA) by 10-0. Rana Abdul Waheed of WAPDA was awarded the man of the match award for his outstanding performance. Commodore R Ghazanfar gave the award to Rana.

In the second match, Navy defeated Army by 5-1. Khalid Ali of Navy received the man of the match award for his outstanding display of skills. Former Pakistan captain Olympian Hanif Khan gave him the award.