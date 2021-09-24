Forum demands Pakistani, US leaders to release Aafia Siddiqui

PESHAWAR: Civil Society Forum has asked the prime minister of Pakistan and president of the United States to take practical steps for the release of Aafia Siddiqui.

Speaking at a news conference at Peshawar Press Club on Thursday, chief of the forum Qazi Saleem said the Afghan war had concluded now and all the prisoners had been released including 700 prisoners from the Guantanamo Bay prison.

Qazi Saleem said that after the release of thousands of prisoners, Aafia Siddiqui should also be released. He said Aafia Siddiqui was not allowed to meet her family members for the last 17 years.

Terming it a great injustice, he said that America had signed a peace agreement but was violating it at the same time.

He said the US justice department had approved a petition regarding Aafia Siddiqui for further action, urging the American government to stop delaying tactics and release her. He demanded the Pakistan and US leaders to take action for immediate release of Aafia Siddiqui.