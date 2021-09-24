Three killed, seven injured in road accidents

Three people lost their lives and seven others were injured in road accidents on Thursday. According to the Rizvia police, a man was killed and two others were injured when a speedy vehicle hit their motorcycle at Bara Board Chowrangi. The victims were taken to the Civil Hospital, Karachi where the deceased was identified as 50-year-old Razzaq, son of Mushtaq, and the injured as Rafay, 20, and Ali Ahmed, 30.
A motorcyclist died and two others were injured when a vehicle hit their motorcycle on the Super Highway, the Gadap City police said. The causalities were taken to a nearby private hospital where the deceased was identified as 30-year-old Wakeel and injured persons as Rani Bibi and Wahid.
Tayyab Hashim, 24, was killed in the Bin Qasim area. The body was taken to Jinnah hospital. Moreover, three teenage boys were injured when a speedy vehicle hit their motorcycle in DHA.
Every other journalist in Karachi is suffering from anxiety, while one in four is clinically depressed, according to...
PTI Sindh Assembly member Shahzad Qureshi has said the people of DHA have longed for a drop of water, and the...
To mark their annual culture day, the Pashtun community in Karachi on Thursday held rallies, organised an event at the...
The Korangi Industrial Area police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly killing his minor stepsister by poisoning...
People as young as 18 years of age are now being affected by hypertension or high blood pressure, whose incidence has...
The Sindh High Court on Thursday set aside death sentence and life imprisonment of two convicts in a child rape and...