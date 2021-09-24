Three killed, seven injured in road accidents

Three people lost their lives and seven others were injured in road accidents on Thursday. According to the Rizvia police, a man was killed and two others were injured when a speedy vehicle hit their motorcycle at Bara Board Chowrangi. The victims were taken to the Civil Hospital, Karachi where the deceased was identified as 50-year-old Razzaq, son of Mushtaq, and the injured as Rafay, 20, and Ali Ahmed, 30.

A motorcyclist died and two others were injured when a vehicle hit their motorcycle on the Super Highway, the Gadap City police said. The causalities were taken to a nearby private hospital where the deceased was identified as 30-year-old Wakeel and injured persons as Rani Bibi and Wahid.

Tayyab Hashim, 24, was killed in the Bin Qasim area. The body was taken to Jinnah hospital. Moreover, three teenage boys were injured when a speedy vehicle hit their motorcycle in DHA.