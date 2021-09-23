EVMs to curb rigging: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said the manual electoral system changed the election results in past and Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) was the only solution.

Talking to a private news channel he said, it was the responsibility of the Election Commission (EC) to conduct free and fair election and the Science and Technology Ministry had briefed about the EVM at every forum.

He said, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was committed to conduct next elections through technology and after the legislation in electoral process, it was responsibility of ECP to implement it.