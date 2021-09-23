Release of wheat quota to mills begins

MANSEHRA: The Food Department has begun releasing the subsidised wheat quota to millers to control the soaring prices of flour in the local markets.

“With the start of the release of wheat quota to millers we have established as many as 113 sale points across the district where flour would be sold at the subsidised price,” District Food Controller Ansar Qayyum told reporters here on Wednesday.

He said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has started releasing the wheat to Mansehra along with other districts in the province which might cause a reasonable fall in the prices of wheat flour being sold in local markets.

“We have been supplying 147 tonnes of subsidised wheat to millers daily as a prescribed quota and I am optimistic its quantity would also be increased gradually,” Qayyum said.