Explosive hurled at police station

BANNU: Unidentified motorcyclists threw a hand grenade at Domail Police Station, causing damage to its main gate.

However, no casualty was reported in the attack. Later, DPO Imran Shahid and other cops reached the police station while police also started a search operation in the area.The incident is the fourth of its kind during the last one month. Previously, hand grenades had been thrown on Basya Khel and City police stations and Pirdil Khel check-post, and four persons including two cops have been injured in the attacks.