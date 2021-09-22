Retiree seeks appointment of son in his place

PESHAWAR: A retired employee of the Irrigation Department staged a protest outside the Peshawar Press Club on Tuesday, urging the authorities to appoint his son as class-IV.

Hailing from Buner district, Hassanzada said he had been protesting for the last several years to get his son appointed in his place, but to no avail. Sitting on a mat on the footpath holding a banner carrying his pictures with elected representatives, he said he would continue his protest until his demand was accepted. Hassanzada said he served the Irrigation Department as class-IV for 40 years.

He recalled that after retirement the authorities concerned assured him that his son Ikramullah would be appointed in his place. However, he said another person was appointed. After running from pillar to post to seek a job for his son, the aging Hassanzada said he had no other option but to set up a protest camp in the main chowk in Buner.

He alleged relevant rules and regulations were relaxed for the appointment of the blue-eyed person. Showing recommendation letters of district administration officials, he said nothing practical was done for him. He appealed to Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to provide him justice by appointing his son. He said the chief minister had also visited his protest camp. He said he would launch a hunger strike camp along with his children if the authorities failed to provide him justice.