Governor Sindh inaugurates CNS hockey championship

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail inaugurated the 3rd Chief of Naval Staff hockey championship here on Tuesday in a colourful ceremony at Abdul Sattar Edhi stadium.

Later on, while talking to media, the Governor said India was trying to isolate Pakistan and the cancellation of New Zeland cricket team’s tour to Pakistan was part of its conspiracy. "We don't need to plead anyone to come here. Pakistan is a safe country for international sports events," he added.

He said he expected foreign players to come to Pakistan for PSL. Also present on the occasion were former captain Islahuddin, Samiullah, Hanif Khan, Nasir Ali, and other international players.

The inaugural match was played between Navy and Punjab. Navy won the match 3-0. Sufyan played well and scored two goals and Mohsin Sabir netted one goal for the winning team.

Three matches will be played on Wednesday (today). The prize money of this hockey championship is Rs4.2 million. The winning team will get Rs1.7 million and runners up Rs1.3 million.