Brunei seminary affiliated with Jamia Ashrafia

LAHORE: Jamia Ashrafia and Brunei’s International Sultan Al-Sharif Ali Islamic University Brunei Darussalam have signed an MoU of mutual affiliation to cooperate in the field of education, research and awarding degrees to each other’s students.

Jamia Ashrafia’s spokesman Maulana Mujibur Rehman on Monday told the media that the MoU of affiliation was signed in ceremony held an online and the agreement was signed by Haji Noor Irfan bin Haji Zanal, rector of International Sultan Al-Sharif Ali Islamic University Brunei Darussalam and principal Jamia Ashrafia Hafiz Fazle Raheem Ashrafi. The agreement said delegations of students and faculty of both the universities will be exchanged in the field of education, training and other educational fields.