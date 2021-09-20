Concern expressed over mode of PPP joining

NOWSHERA: The activists of Pakistan People’s Party on Sunday asked the party high command to take local workers and office-bearers into confidence before inviting someone to the party fold.
Speaking at a press conference, PPP district general secretary Saeedullah, information secretary Falak Naz and others said that they would welcome everyone to the party fold but the leadership should take local office-bearers into confidence prior to any decision.
They said that they were happy with the rejoining of former lawmaker Engr Tariq Khattak and would welcome him to the PPP but the decision was taken in a haste, which had disappointed the local workers and supporters.
The PPP office-bearers said the workers and supporters felt as if they were being ignored in decisions regarding the party.
They criticised the PPP leader Faisal Karim Khan Kundi for his role and asked the national and provincial leadership to put a halt to the negative traditions in the party and encourage local organisations.
MARDAN: District police recovered a captive and arrested two kidnappers while a drug trafficker was arrested with 3kg...
PESHAWAR: Residents of Sanga Banda in Lundkhwar town of Mardan district have expressed concern over substandard...
PESHAWAR: The leaders of religio-political parties and social figures on Sunday urged the international community,...
MANSEHRA: Chief Minister’s Special Assistant Ahmad Hussain Shah on Sunday said that the provincial government had...
MANSEHRA: District administration has shifted students of a highly dilapidated school to a newly constructed building...
KARACHI: The Hari Welfare Association has expressed grievance over the government’s negligence and ignorance of...