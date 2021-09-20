Concern expressed over mode of PPP joining

NOWSHERA: The activists of Pakistan People’s Party on Sunday asked the party high command to take local workers and office-bearers into confidence before inviting someone to the party fold.

Speaking at a press conference, PPP district general secretary Saeedullah, information secretary Falak Naz and others said that they would welcome everyone to the party fold but the leadership should take local office-bearers into confidence prior to any decision.

They said that they were happy with the rejoining of former lawmaker Engr Tariq Khattak and would welcome him to the PPP but the decision was taken in a haste, which had disappointed the local workers and supporters.

The PPP office-bearers said the workers and supporters felt as if they were being ignored in decisions regarding the party.

They criticised the PPP leader Faisal Karim Khan Kundi for his role and asked the national and provincial leadership to put a halt to the negative traditions in the party and encourage local organisations.