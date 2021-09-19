PPP workers scuffle over food distribution in Sukkur

SUKKUR: Workers of the Pakistan People's Party scuffled over distribution of Biryani here on Saturday.
According to reports, the PPP workers, including women, observed a token hunger strike outside the Sukkur Press Club against the confinement of PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah in the 1.23 billion corruption reference for the two years.
Interestingly, when the PPP’s local leadership brought ‘Biryani’ for the protesting workers, they clashed over distribution of Biryani, which left many workers injured. The local leadership instead of pacifying the situation, left them fighting.
