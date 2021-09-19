2,293 students get degrees at GCU convocation

LAHORE: Second and third sessions of the Government College University (GCU) Lahore were held on Saturday in which degrees and medals were awarded to the graduating students.

As many as 2,293 students were awarded degrees at the 19th convocation of the Government College University (GCU) Lahore being held in four sessions to follow SOPs of COVID-19.

Out of the total 2,293 students, 41 received PhD, 814 MS/M.Phil, 381 MA/MSc degrees, while 1057 others are being awarded BA/BSc (Hons) degrees at the three-day event.

Commissioner Lahore Capt (retd) M Usman and Dr Amjad Saqib, the founder of Akhuwat, were chief guests at the second and third session of the convocation held on Saturday, where they along with Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi awarded the degrees and medals to PhD scholars and position-holders.

As many as 60 graduates were awarded academic medals and rolls of honor, while 12 students received medals for their extraordinary performance and achievements in co-curricular activities.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Amjad Saqib shared his life story with the graduates, saying that spirit of self-sacrifice gives birth to a prosperous society. He told graduates that they were highly privileged and blessed as they had studied from a very prestigious institution in a country.

Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi congratulated the graduates and asked them to use their education to create an impact on the society. He also advised them to never compromise their moral values and principles in pursuit of glory.

The Vice Chancellor also shared key achievements of GCU in the last two years. The Commissioner Lahore asked students to always remember the contributions of their parents and teachers in their lives, and play a positive role for the development of their country.

Lahore High Court Chief Justice Mr Justice M Ameer Bhatti will be chief guest at the concluding session of the convocation on Sunday (today).