KP IGP visits Mardan to condole death of Rahimullah Yusufzai

MARDAN: Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari on Friday visited Mardan district where he offered fateha for the soul of senior journalist Rahimullah Yusufzai (late) and also condoled with the family of a cop who died in an encounter recently.

An official statement said that the IGP also chaired a meeting, wherein he announced the recruitment of 500 personnel in the police force, provision of two new vehicles to the newly set up Baizo police station and posting of SP operation in the district.

The top cop visited the residence of senior journalist Rahimullah Yusufzai (late) in Katlang and offered fateha for his soul. He condoled with the family of the senior journalist and prayed that Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to beat the irreparable loss.

The IGP also visited the house of ASI Shah Faisal, who died in an encounterthe other day. He expressed sympathy with the cop’s family and ordered an immediate arrest of the killers. The IGP was also accompanied by RPO Yaseen Farooq and DPO Dr Zahidullah Khan, the statement said.