Teenager’s body found with torture marks

A body bearing torture marks was found in the outskirts of the city on Friday. Police said the body was found in bushes within the limits of the Bin Qasim police station. Upon receiving the information, police reached the scene and shifted the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities where the victim was identified as 19-year-old Gul Muhammad Shah.

According to police, the deceased hailed from Khairpur Nathan Shah from where he had arrived in Karachi about five months ago and was working at a private company. Quoting initial investigation, police said the deceased was apparently tortured to death by unidentified persons over a personal enmity and they were looking for the victim’s heirs to register a case. Further investigations are under way.

Man commits suicide

The body of a man was found hanged at his house in Surjani Town on Friday. Rescuers transported the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he was identified as 45-year-old Muhammad Akram, son of Muhammad Rafiq. The body was handed over to the family for burial.

The victim’s family told the Surjani Town police that the man was in depression for the past few days due to financial issues.