Asian junior tennis starts today

ISLAMABAD: The first leg of the Asian Tennis Federation Championships 14 & Under will start today (Saturday) here at the PTF-SDA Complex with the qualifying round.

Besides local players, teams from the USA and Nepal which are already here will participate in the event. Events to be contested during the championships are boys’ singles & doubles, girls’ singles and doubles.

The players born in between January 2007 to December 31, 2011 are eligible to take part in the tournament. The tournament is sponsored by Midcourt and Zem Builders.

It is to inform that around 40 players (boys and girls) from USA, Nepal and Pakistan are participating in the championships. The main draw sign-in ceremony will be held tomorrow (Sunday) between 4-6 pm at the PTF Complex. The main draw matches will commence on Monday.

PTF nominated and ITF approved white badge Referee Arif Qureshi will be the Referee and Mrs Zaira Ahmad Zaka (founder Midcourt) will be the tournament director.

It is pertinent to mention that during the ATF event, Covid-19 SOPs will be strictly observed as per government and ITF protocols and guidelines, and no spectators or non-essential persons will be allowed inside the tournament venue.