Former tennis champ motivates Pak cricket team

ISLAMABAD: Azam Jamil, former Pakistan national doubles tennis champion and now a motivational speaker, advised the cricket team not to pay heed to recent management changes and make the best use of their talent for the sake of the country's prestige.
Azam Jamil, who also worked as assistance to the former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) chief late Air Marshal Nur Khan praised players spirit and their eagerness. “Changes are part of every system and players should be above that. I am glad that our cricketers are fully concentrating on the game,” one of the cricketers who was part of those listening to motivational speeches told The News.
LAHORE: Former Pakistan batsman Muhammad Yousuf has tested positive for coronavirus. Yousuf, who is the batting coach...
KARACHI: The International Tennis Federation has allotted two international junior events to Pakistan. The first...
LAHORE: Zameen.com and Jaffer Brothers recorded victories in round matches of Prof Mukhtar Ahmed Butt Memorial...
NAIROBI: A Kenyan court on Thursday sentenced former sports minister Hassan Wario to a six-year jail term or pay a...
LOS ANGELES: Four-time major winner Brooks Koepka told Golf Week on Wednesday he’s "good to go" for the Ryder Cup,...
SINGAPORE: Singapore’s former Olympic champion Joseph Schooling will soon start national service after deferring it...