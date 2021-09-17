Former tennis champ motivates Pak cricket team

ISLAMABAD: Azam Jamil, former Pakistan national doubles tennis champion and now a motivational speaker, advised the cricket team not to pay heed to recent management changes and make the best use of their talent for the sake of the country's prestige.

Azam Jamil, who also worked as assistance to the former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) chief late Air Marshal Nur Khan praised players spirit and their eagerness. “Changes are part of every system and players should be above that. I am glad that our cricketers are fully concentrating on the game,” one of the cricketers who was part of those listening to motivational speeches told The News.