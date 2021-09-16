Mansehra postpones transgender persons-only sports gala

MANSEHRA: The transgender persons-only sports gala, which was scheduled to be held here on September 16 (today) has been postponed because of the high coronavirus prevalence rate in the district.

“We were eagerly awaiting this event which has been postponed because of the Covid-19.

The fresh schedule will be announced shortly with the improvement in the situation,” Nadira Khan, chairperson of the Hazara Transgender Persons Association, told reporters here on Wednesday. She said the District Sports Department had announced holding the transgender persons-only event last month and her community had also got registered teams and individuals for different games but now it was postponed by District Sports Officer Ahmad Zaman.

“This event, which was planned by the District Sports Department for our community, had given us a message of equality and overpowered our sense of inferiority and such festivities should go on for us,” Nadira Khan said.

She said traditional games like Kabadi and tug-of-war were the major features of that event along with football, athletics and badminton and other sports.

“We are optimistic that this sports event would soon be rescheduled after the current high Covid-19 prevalence rate plunges in our district,” she added.