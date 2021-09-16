Karachi receives light rain in evening following extremely hot day

Different areas of Karachi received light rain on Wednesday evening following an extremely hot and humid day when mercury touched 39.3 degrees Celsius, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said and warned of another hot day in the city today (Thursday) with the temperature ranging between 38 and 39 degrees Celsius.

“Following extremely hot and dry conditions due to suspension of sea breeze, light rain and drizzle occurred in some of the city areas under the influence of low pressure area or monsoon system that is present over Indian Gujrat and the Arabian Sea. Hot and dry conditions will prevail on Thursday too in Karachi as sea breeze would remain cut off due to this system,” Met Office Karachi Director Sardar Sarfraz told The News.

According to PMD officials, the Gulshan-e-Hadeed area of the city received the highest amount of rainfall on Wednesday evening where 7 millimetres (mm) of rain was recorded, followed by 4.4mm in Surjani Town. Two millimetres of rain was recorded in PAF Masroor Base, 1.4mm in Nazimabad, 1mm in North Karachi, 2.4mm in Orangi Town, 2mm in Quaidabad and 1.2mm in Gulshan-e-Maymar.

PMD officials said weather would remain hot and dry today (Thursday) with the maximum temperature ranging between 38 and 39 degrees Celsius. They added that sea breeze would start blowing on Friday and weather conditions would improve with the maximum temperature between 34 and 36 degrees Celsius.

To a query, Sarfraz said there were little chances of rain on Thursday in Karachi although weather could turn partly cloudy in the evening following hot and dry conditions.