One more burden

For the past several months, distribution companies (DISCOs) have been overbilling consumers. The federal energy minister has taken notice of this and has directed relevant officials to probe into the matter. Since the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) is a regulatory authority, it must ensure that DISCOs comply with its regulations, one of which is that consumers cannot be charged for more than 31 days. It should have an inbuilt mechanism to see that the consumers are not overcharged. Paying hefty electricity bills, on top of the exorbitant price hike is too much strain for consumers.

The authorities concerned should look into the issue urgently and call for monthly reports and certificates from DISCOs to ensure that this does not happen again.

Muhammad Arif

Lahore