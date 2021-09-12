14 Dengue cases reported in Lahore

LAHORE: Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare department Imran Sikandar Baloch reviewed the current situation of Dengue in the whole province on Saturday.

Secretary Health Imran Sikandar Baloch directed the Department to intensify the dengue prevention activities across the Punjab. In this regard, he appealed to take special care of cleanliness and no garbage should be thrown in open places and the Monsoon rains season have also started. Precautionary measures against Dengue are very important. Citizens should be more responsible in preventing Dengue during monsoon; especially rainwater should not accumulate in residential areas.

During the last 24 hours, 17 confirmed cases of dengue were reported across the province. 14 confirmed cases were reported in Lahore, 1 patient was reported from Rawalpindi, Hafizabad and Vehari. So far this year, 267 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported from across the province while 207 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported from Lahore so far.

Out of which 2 confirmed patients of Dengue Services Hospital Lahore, 2 patients Gangaram Hospital Lahore, 2 patients Hameed Latif Hospital Lahore while Jinnah Hospital Lahore, Rangers Teaching Hospital Lahore, Central Park Hospital Lahore, National Hospital Lahore, Masood Hospital Lahore, Children Hospital Lahore 2 patients in DHQ Rawalpindi, DHQ Hassan Abdal and 1 single patient respectively admitted in Victoria Hospital.

The Department of Health is stepping up operations across the province to eradicate dengue larvae and stop breeding. In 24 hours, 448,160 indoor places and 108,174 outdoor places were checked across Punjab and larvae were destroyed from 1,417 places. In Lahore, 71,054 indoor and 9,849 outdoor sites were checked for dengue larvae and a total of 908 positive containers were destroyed.

In this regard, Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said that precautionary measures against dengue should also be taken besides taking precautionary measures against the Corona epidemic. He appealed to all the religious scholars of Punjab to inform the worshipers coming to the mosques about the prevention of dengue further said do not allow the storage of water at indoor and outdoor places; as hygiene can prevent dengue mosquito breeding.