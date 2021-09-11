4 killed over land dispute

KOHAT: Four persons were killed and four others, including a woman, injured when relatives traded fire over a land dispute in Ghamkol area here on Friday.

Police officials said the relatives opened fire on each other after an exchange of harsh words over a land dispute. As a result, four persons died on the spot while four others sustained injuries. The dead were identified as Farhan, Kashif, Riaz and Zaman. The officials said that the police reached the spot soon after the incident and shifted the injured to the hospital. The police registered the case against Irfan, Adnan, Ihsan, Farooq and Umar Hayat, they added.