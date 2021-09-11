Two women killed by husbands

Two women were allegedly murdered by their husbands in incidents of domestic violence in Karachi on Friday. The incidents occurred in the Airport and Orangi Town localities.

A 35-year-old woman, Mustafeed, alias Masafi, was killed at a house in Gulshan-e-Amna within the limits of the Airport police station. Police said the incident took place on the night between Thursday and Friday when the woman’s husband, Muhammad Azam, shot and killed her at their house over a family dispute. The suspect managed to flee after the murder.

The body was moved to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy. The deceased was the mother of four children, and the suspect was her third husband whom she had married after getting divorce from her second husband.

The deceased woman’s son told the media at the hospital that his mother had recently sold a house, after which his stepfather Azam borrowed Rs2 million from her to buy a car but lost that money in gambling. “Azam shot and killed our mother after an exchange of hot words over the demand of returning the money,” the son explained.

SHO Kaleem Moosa said police had recovered two empty shells of a 30bore pistol from the crime scene and sent them to the forensic division. A case was registered on the request of the victim’s brother, Waqar.

In a similar incident, another woman, Hameeda Bibi, 40, was killed at her house in Orangi Town. Police said the deceased was a resident of the Data Nagar area where her husband, identified as Riaz, stabbed her to death over a family dispute. The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. SHO Azam Gopang said the deceased woman was the mother of five children and the suspect had gone into hiding after the murder.