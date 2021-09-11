Better governance priority, says CS

LAHORE:Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal has said that welfare of people, improvement in governance and public service delivery, development projects, merit and transparency will be his top priorities. He said that he believed in practical work, adding the officers would be given full freedom to work but there would be strict accountability in place. He mentioned that transfers would be made only on the basis of merit and performance. Presiding over an introductory meeting with the administrative secretaries at Civil Secretariat on Friday, the chief secretary warned that there would be a zero-tolerance policy against corruption and poor performance. He said one of the major problems of the common man was inflation. He directed the officers concerned to adopt practical steps to address this problem and take stern action against hoarders and profiteers.

PMSA: A four-member delegation of Provincial Management Service Officers Association (PMSA) led by President Naveed Shehzad Mirza called on Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal at Civil Secretariat here Friday.