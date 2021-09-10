NH&MP arranges road safety lecture

Islamabad: National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) on Thursday arranged a special lecture on road safety at headquarter of Pakistan Boy Scouts Association (PBSA) aiming to create awareness among the Scouts.

The event was attended by participants of a week-long course of assistant leader trainers arranged by PBSA, said a press release. The officers of NH&MP delivered a lecture on road safety and career planning to the Scouts of PBSA. They termed road safety awareness as a shared responsibility of the entire society, parents, teachers and concerned institutions. The lecture was aimed to create awareness among the Scouts about road safety.