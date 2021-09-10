 
Friday September 10, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Cheques worth Rs1 million distributed among Lahore Police employees

Lahore

Friday, Sep 10, 2021

LAHORE:CCPO Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar distributed 40 cheques worth Rs10 lakh as Corona Relief Grant among employees of different units of Lahore police, including Traffic Police, Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit and Ring Road Police at a cheque distribution ceremony at CCP Headquarters.

More From Lahore

More From Latest