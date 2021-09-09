118 illegal cabins demolished in Board Bazaar

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Railways with the support of the district administration launched an operation in Board Bazaar to retrieve public property from illegal encroachment.

A heavy contingent of police was deployed to deal with any untoward situation. During the operation, 118 illegal cabins were demolished and seven persons were arrested when they tried to resist the drive.

The administration claims that these people had been served with notices to vacate the public property, but to no avail. The administration has directed officials to continue the operation till all the public properties are retrieved.

Meanwhile, the administration also arrested and fined 117 passengers at the BRT and other bus stations.

The administration has also sealed a wedding hall and two private schools for violation of SOPs.