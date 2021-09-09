SSWMB to start lifting industrial garbage on experimental basis

The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) has decided to lift garbage on an experimental basis in Korangi Industrial Area’s Sector 23 in a span of a few days.

Managing Director SSWMB Zubair Channa held a meeting with industrial association in this regard on Wednesday. He said the board had decided to lift the industrial waste and domestic waste separately. Channa asked the association to make sure that all traders get their industrial and business information updated on the board’s industry web portal and get themselves registered so that garbage lifting work could be initiated swiftly.

Channa stressed that how important it was to collect the database of the quantity, nature and other information of the waste produced. After collection of date base, a method to lift the industrial and domestic waste separately would be made.

He said there were six industrial zones in the city where different offices, factories, workshops and other businesses exist. He sought a complete data of the industrial areas. He said there were approximately 300 units in Korangi Industrial Area’s Sector 23 and 500 units in SITE Industrial Area Superhighway where garbage lifting work would also be initiated on an experimental basis in a few days.

The experimental exercise would benefit the SSWMB in knowing the nature and quantity of the garbage being produced in these industrial areas. For this purpose, factories, offices and other businesses would be provided with two bags for the collection of municipal solid waste and industrial waste separately.

The industrial associations, according to a press statement issued by the SSWMB, assured Channa of their complete support in this regard. The association said that they would soon hold a seminar for public awareness regarding the process of registration and garbage disposal, and assured to assist the SSWMB in the industrial registration process.