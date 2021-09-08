Committee formed to raze illegal constructions

Karachi Commissioner Navaid Ahmed Shaikh has constituted a committee for the demolition of illegal constructions across the city. A meeting with the director general of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and all deputy commissioners was held at the commissioner’s office on Tuesday.

The Sindh chief secretary constituted a three-member committee comprising the Karachi commissioner, the SBCA director general and the additional inspector general of police. Seven demolition committees have been constituted at district level against illegal constructions, and sub-committees under the supervision of the assistant commissioners. The commissioner directed the sub-committees to perform their duties under the SBCA 1979 law.

According to a statement issued by the commissioner’s office, the Sindh government had taken notice of the illegal constructions in the city. The provincial government had given the task to the city administration to assist the SBCA in acting against illegal buildings and stop such constructions in the future.

The commissioner directed the officials to complete the legal work before knocking down the illegal constructions. It was decided that all the deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners would help the Sindh police and SBCA officials in the regard.