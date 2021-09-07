Hasheesh clinches at Indus Pharma tennis U18 title

KARACHI: Sindh’s Hasheesh Kumar clinched the under-18 singles title at 8th Indus Pharma national tennis championship that concluded at Karachi Club here on Monday.

In the final of the said category, Hasheesh beat Mahatir Mohammad 7-6, 6-1. In the final of

under-16 singles, Abdul Hannan from Lahore thrashed Asad Zaman 6-1, 6-3.

In the final of under-14 singles, Asad Zaman smashed Samer Zaman 4-1, 4-0.

In the final of under-12 singles, Zohaib Malik from Lahore defeated Samer Zaman 4-2, 4-2.

In the final of juniors 18 doubles, Hasheesh and Ashar beat Zaeem and Baqir 6-1, 6-2.

In the final of under-14 doubles, Asad and Sheryar won against Dhuraf and Muneer 8-3.

In the final of under-12 doubles, Zohaib and Samer defeated Abdul Wahab and Hadi 4-2, 4-2.