Increasing trend in prices of perishable items persists

LAHORE:Increasing trend in the prices of fruits, vegetables and chicken meat persisted while the district administration also failed to control overcharging across the City.

The DC fixed the new rates of some essential items which were also being sold higher than the official rates as nowhere in the City beef and mutton was sold at official rates while no single price of sugar was implemented. Further, overcharging was also witnessed in the prices of pulses, black and white grams and rice.

Similarly, the fruits and vegetables were sold much higher than official rates while the DC had also started “photo session raids” for price list, COVID-19 SOPs checking and posting them on social media platform. Increasing trend in the price of chicken meat continued on the third consecutive week.

The price of chicken live bird was increased by Rs34 per kg, fixed at Rs190 per kg, while it sold at Rs200 to 220 per kg, and chicken meat by Rs50 per kg, fixed at Rs276 per kg, and sold at Rs280 to 380 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs62 to 65 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg, B-Grade Rs55 to 58 per kg sold at Rs80 per kg, potato sugar-free A-grade was unchanged at Rs39 to 40 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 70 per kg, B-grade at Rs35 to 37 per kg, mixed sold at Rs50 to 55 per kg, potato white by Rs6 per kg, fixed at Rs23 to 25 per kg, sold at Rs35 to 40 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was increased by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs58 to 60 per kg, sold at Rs70 to 80 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs54 to 56 per kg, and C-grade at Rs43 to 45 per kg, B and C mixed sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade was reduced by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs43 to 45 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 80 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs38 to 40 per kg, and C-grade at Rs35 to 37 per kg, B and C quality mixed sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg.

The price of garlic local was increased by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs148 to 153 per kg, sold at Rs180 to 200 per kg, garlic Chinese price reduced by Rs15 per kg fixed at Rs240 to 250 per kg, sold at Rs300 to 320 per kg, Garlic Harnai was sold at Rs280 per kg.

Ginger Chinese was increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs325 to 335 per kg, sold at Rs400 to 500 per kg. Both, cucumber farm and local were gained by Rs11 per kg fixed at Rs75 to 78 sold at Rs80 to 120 per kg.

Ladyfinger price was increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs85 to 88 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg.

Turnip price was increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs85 to 88 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg. The price of different varieties of apples was fixed at Rs80 to 145 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs80 to 120 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs180 to 200 per kg.

The price of Banana A-category was reduced by Rs5 per dozen, fixed at Rs80 to 85 per dozen, sold at Rs150 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs50 to 52 per dozen, sold at Rs70 to 100 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs36 to 38 per dozen, sold at Rs40 to 60 per dozen.

Grapes Sundarkhnai was gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs240 to 250 per kg, sold at Rs280 to 300 per kg, grapes gola by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs150 to 15 per kg, sold at Rs160 to 200 per kg, grapes black was by Rs10 per kg, fixed at 175 to 180 per kg, sold at Rs280 to 300 per kg. Guava was fixed at Rs53 to 55 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 120 per kg.