Faisalabad reports three more corona deaths, 110 new cases

FAISALABAD: Three more COVID-19 patients died in Faisalabad on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson for the Health Department, the COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,200 in the district and 110 people tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours. He said that 1,870 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sectors during the same period. He said that so far 20,090 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 1,455. He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 beds at the General Hospital for COVID-19 patients. At present, 246 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 83 at the DHQ Hospital and 52 at the General Hospital, he said, adding that 854 patients were in home isolation.

Meanwhile, 40,335 more people were vaccinated on Saturday. According to the district health officer, till now 2,147,440 people had been administered corona vaccine at 37 designated centres and camps.

26 FIRS REGISTERED AGAINST QUACKS: Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad took a detailed briefing on the working and performance of the District Health Authority. District Health Officer Dr Bilal Ahmad said that two general hospitals, four THQ hospitals, 15 RHCs and 168 BHUs were functional in the district.

He said that 26 FIRs had been registered against quacks while Rs 4 million fine was imposed on them. He said that anti-dengue campaign was under way and indoor and outdoor surveillance was being carried out. The deputy commissioner called for speeding up the corona vaccination process and uploading reports on the relevant portals without any delay. He stressed the need to expedite anti-dengue measures and said that indoor and outdoor surveillance should be carried out regularly. He said that hotspots should be inspected uninterruptedly. The deputy commissioner said that the micro-plan of anti-polio campaign starting from September 20 should be finalised and all available resources should be utilised for the success of the campaign. Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Afifa Shajia, CEO Health Dr Mushtaq Sipra, District Coordinator Dr Zulqarnain, DDHO Dr Muhammad Ahmed, DMO Sanam Gondal and other officers were also present.

RABIES FREE CAMPAIGN: As many as 2,292 dogs have so far been vaccinated under the rabies free Faisalabad campaign of the Tahira Animal Welfare Foundation (TAWF). According to TAWF president Tahira Rasul, 1,320 animals were rescued out of which 1,006 dogs were spayed, neutered while 270 dogs had microchips implanted in their bodies since November 2020. On motivation of the TAWF, 260 citizens had adopted stray dogs and cats as pets, she added. She said that 223 animals were rescued during the last month. They included 196 dogs, 16 cats, eight donkeys and three birds. Moreover, 34 animals injured in various road accidents were provided medical aid on the spot while 56 pets were also provided free medical treatment during the last month, she added.

SHOPKEEPERS FINED: The price control magistrates fined Rs 61,500 to 59 shopkeepers for overcharging on Saturday. The price control magistrates conducted 991 inspections in different markets to check the prices of goods and imposed fines of various denominations on vendors for overcharging.